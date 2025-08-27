The art of upcycling explored at this year's Goodwood Revival

Georgie Carter, a contestant from the 2024 Great British Sewing Bee, will be running two free sewing Revive & Thrive workshops during Goodwood Revival this year.

Georgie sews and knits clothes with sustainability and ethical practice at the forefront of her creative process, often upcycling charity-shop buys and showing her audience on Instagram how to keep clothes in circulation.

After hugely enjoying Goodwood Revival (tickets on Goodwood.com) as a visitor last year, she will be joining the team this year on Saturday, September 13 to run two classes:

12pm – Upcycle a pre-owned woollen blanket into a pinch purse with decorative hand-stitching techniques.

4.30pm – Transform time-worn knitted jumpers into a neck scarf, with traditional decorative hand-stitching techniques.

The classes – held at The Workshop on Hurricane Lawn – will operate on a first come, first served basis. All materials are free of charge and you'll get to take your hand-sewn keepsake home with you.

Georgie, who lives on the Isle of Wight, said: “This is my first time running workshops at Revival. Last year was my first time there and I was just visiting. It was fantastic. I was so inspired to see some of the vintage clothes. I just don't know where people find them! Some people have found items that they have upcycled slightly or have just been inspired by the vintage style. One lady had a vintage 1940s suit made out of vintage bed linen!”

Which is an approach right up Georgie’s street.

“Upcycling is where you take something that is already in existence and refashion it into something else. It can be in any field but I am very much into recycling textiles. I managed to find some lovely linen sheets from a flea market in France. I also love transforming embroidered tablecloths into shirts and blouses. Quite often these are things that are just lying in drawers and doing nothing. You can do designs that have zero waste which uses every scrap but there are so many other things you can do if there are scraps at the end. You can turn them into scrunchies or hankies.”

Georgie is delighted to use all the lessons she learned on the Great British Sewing Bee. The series in which she featured was aired around May time last year but it had been filmed the previous September/October.

“It was great. It was just surreal. I don't know how I managed to do that. It was so intense and the amount of sewing that we had to do in such a short time was just mind boggling! But it was great and it has really influenced the way that I sew now. I get a lot more done! I really wanted to challenge myself and that was one of the main drivers in going on it. I was really wanting to push myself. I tend to sew in my comfort zone and I'm also a bit of perfectionist so I really wanted to be pushed to go further.”

But amid all the greater ambitions, the basic, essential love of sewing remains the same: “We all have to find a hobby that helps us relax and switch off and helps us with some kind of meditative process where we can leave all our cares in the background, and sewing does that for me. I love it. I can while away so many hours trying to finish something or to get inspiration. It is usually my kids or my partner that has to say ‘Come on! Time is up!’ and drag me back into reality, but it gives me such a good feeling of calm and such a good feeling of being centred. Plus I also love the fact of having something tangible at the end of it!”

Pic by Holly Jolliffe Photography. Georgie is showing wearing her own designs from her new upcycled womenswear brand Keep Collective.