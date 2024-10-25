The Arundel Festival of the Arts celebrates its supporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arundel Festival of the Arts committee and trustees, alongside residents, businesses, musicians and sponsors, hosted a fiesta-style evening featuring steel pan and acoustic guitar.

Festival director Sharon Blaikie said: “The event was about showing our appreciation as a Festival to all those who play a vital role in making this happen. Distinguished guests included Their Graces, The Duke and Duchess of Norfolk, and the Mayor of Arundel, Cllr Tony Hunt.”

Sharon welcomed attendees and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers whose tireless contributions made the festival a reality. “This year has been especially poignant. We formed a board of trustees that provided invaluable guidance on governance and logistics for this monumental festival, which showcases over 200 events in this beautiful and historic town.

With the support of more than 80 volunteers, the festival highlights the dedication and spirit of the community and its contributors.

“This year’s excitement kicked off with a fundraising duo at Arundel Castle in June, followed by a three-day music festival in Brooks Field in July. The main festival in August transformed the town as residents and venues generously opened their doors to exhibit art in the Gallery Trail, featuring over 100 artists and makers.”

Sharon also acknowledged the support from partners, supporters and sponsors, particularly Esquire Developments, who “demonstrated their commitment to community engagement and highlighted the positive relationships built with the Arundel Volunteer Team as an example of why Arundel is such a wonderful place to live.”

For more information about the festival, volunteering opportunities, or sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected].

Sharon added: “A sense of pride and unity filled the evening, further enhanced by the announcement of Phil Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk’s son, joining the board of directors as a trustee. Each year, the festival strives to enhance this beloved celebration and appreciation of arts and culture, drawing visitors to the historic town while providing enriching experiences for local residents. It was a wonderful opportunity to network and to hear feedback on the events. There are exciting times ahead and we look forward now to building on this solid foundation to deliver a fantastic Festival for 2025.”

Rachel Fellows, chairman of the board of trustees, and trustee Wendy Marshall shared insights into the efforts to strengthen the festival’s sustainability, acknowledging the logistical challenges and rising costs faced. They highlighted the trustee board’s “agility and commitment to delivering an exceptional event despite these obstacles, emphasising that the charity is well placed for the future.”