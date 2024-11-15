The Arundel Players are in “desperate” need of set-builders and painters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arundel Players are in “desperate” need of people to come forward and help them build and paint their sets.

Players chairman Dawn Smithers says they are almost at the point where they have got no one, and the absolute worst-case scenario is that they won't be able to put on productions.

They should be OK for The Vicar of Dibley, but after that things are looking much more uncertain.

If anyone they can help, they should get in touch on Dawn’s mobile 0791 7834456 or via email on [email protected].

“We need people to come and build sets and paint sets, bring a hammer, bring a screwdriver, anybody that is a bit of a dab hand at DIY or even anyone who isn't. Seriously we are very, very short almost of the point of having nothing. We just haven't got the people coming through. People are getting older. We have a man who's been doing it for 30 years and he is now in his 70s and doesn't mind helping out but doesn't want to do the lot. We're all getting on and we just can't seem to get people that are in their 30s or 40s or 50s. Times have changed and people are very busy, and I suppose life just takes on a different aspect now.”

Things have certainly changed post pandemic with perhaps even an element of people being less keen to go out: “But we need as many people as possible. The more we have, the less you will have to do. Even if it is just an hour a week, that would be fantastic. We have a seven-week rehearsal period and after the fourth week the set is usually up. If anybody has even an hour or two a week, that would be fantastic. We're not asking people to come for two or three days or even a whole day. It's a nice social occasion and we always have a cup of coffee and a biscuit. And if you don't want to help build sets then perhaps you might be able to paint them. In the end if we can't find anybody to help with this then we are not going to be able to put on a play.”

The key time will be next year but Dawn is keen to hear from people who soon as possible: “After Christmas we're going dark for one production. We are having a big refurb. Our next production after that will be April. We decided that our bar is a little bit tired. Everything is red and we are going to lighten it up and brighten it up. We are having a new carpet and up the stairs and new lighting so we're not doing a February production. We are refurbishing and redecorating in January and February and then the next production after that will be The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”