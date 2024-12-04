The baddie with just a touch of Trump in Shoreham panto

James Austin Harvey is both villain and the show's director as pantomime returns to Shoreham's Ropetackle this Christmas.

Beauty and the Beast runs at the venue from December 20-January 5, the continuation for James of a long love of the art form: “I think I've done about 13 years of pantoing now. Going back to the beginning I started in youth theatre, in church and in local amdram. Widow Twanky was my first ever dame at the age of 13. I was very mature for my age! I went to drama school and then got into panto. And I just think it is a wonderful period of warmth and joy for all involved, for the cast and for the crowd. I just love being in a theatre at Christmas, and the audiences are a wonderful tonic for the rest of the year with all the joy that they bring. You see the babies right up to the grannies and the whole family having fun and I just love the glitter of it all.

“I do it every year. I've not seen my family at Christmas for a long time which is a bit sad but I have other families that I see instead! This is my third year on the trot in Shoreham. In fact last year I was trot, Dame Trott. Usually it is beard off and boobs on at Christmas but this year as the baddie I'm going to be able to keep the beard.

“I am Baron Biscuit, and it is definitely Bis-kwee, not Biskit. I'm a French Baker that has come to town to take the contract from the castle, but he is not really a baddie. He is just misunderstood. He just wants to take over the world of baking and he wants to be loved and adored and he wants to kill the Beast and take the crown and rule the country. And I think he would be marvellous at it. He would be very Trumpian! He just thinks he's loved by everybody and he thinks he's the most handsome man in town and that everybody would be privileged to have him as their king. He's doing them a favour really! And along the way Beauty should marry him. That's the most sensible choice really for the prettiest girl around, to marry the most handsome man with the best moustache!”

James will be directing as well as performing: “I have directed for a few years now. This is my third time directing at the Ropetackle, and I won't lie. It's hard work. It's very intense. The rehearsal time is very short, as it always is with panto but I do think that directing should be inclusive especially with the main cast. It's about everyone having fun and being able to come up with their own gags and jokes and develop their relationships. I think it's so much better when you take an organic approach and let it develop.

“I'm usually the dame but the baddie is in it a bit less so you get to stand back and see what is going on but obviously it is tricky to be directing scenes that you are in yourself because you can't be in two places at once!

“But it really is a lovely little venue. I think first of all I just love the team there and the great volunteers that come along each night and support the panto. And it's nice being in a small venue. I have played a lot of big venues but to be able to be close to the audience and see the whites of their eyes is great. I love the fact that it's a very community-based theatre and arts centre. It’s a great place.”