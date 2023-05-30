The Big Picture: Midhurst Camera Club launches public exhibition and free to enter competition

Midhurst Camera Club - "The Big Picture" competition

The town of Midhurst has been through a pretty rough time lately, with the fire at the historic Angel Hotel leading to the main road through the town centre being closed for what seems like forever.

This one event has had a devastating impact on local businesses as well as causing distress and hardship for local people for whom even a trip to their GP surgery or a visit to the leisure centre has become a major logistical challenge.

In an attempt to bring a little cheer into the lives of the people who live in and around Midhurst, the Midhurst Camera Club has announced a special photographic competition. It is called The Big Picture and it is free to enter.

The subject of the competition is “What I love about Midhurst”. Budding amateur photographers or even those who just like taking snaps using their phone, are invited, over the next few weeks, to capture what they think is the best thing about Midhurst, and submit the images, via email, to the club. The closing date is the end of July and the winners will be announced (and prizes awarded) at the Midhurst Street Party on 26th August. The competition is supported by the Cowdray Estate and the first prize will be £100 cash, plus some other goodies.

So start thinking about what makes Midhurst special to you, and start snapping!! Who knows, you might win!