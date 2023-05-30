Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

The Big Picture: Midhurst Camera Club launches public exhibition and free to enter competition

Midhurst Camera Club launches a public photographic exhibition for the people of Midhurst and surrounding areas.
By Shaun SoperContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Midhurst Camera Club - "The Big Picture" competitionMidhurst Camera Club - "The Big Picture" competition
Midhurst Camera Club - "The Big Picture" competition

The town of Midhurst has been through a pretty rough time lately, with the fire at the historic Angel Hotel leading to the main road through the town centre being closed for what seems like forever.

This one event has had a devastating impact on local businesses as well as causing distress and hardship for local people for whom even a trip to their GP surgery or a visit to the leisure centre has become a major logistical challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an attempt to bring a little cheer into the lives of the people who live in and around Midhurst, the Midhurst Camera Club has announced a special photographic competition. It is called The Big Picture and it is free to enter.

Most Popular

The subject of the competition is “What I love about Midhurst”. Budding amateur photographers or even those who just like taking snaps using their phone, are invited, over the next few weeks, to capture what they think is the best thing about Midhurst, and submit the images, via email, to the club. The closing date is the end of July and the winners will be announced (and prizes awarded) at the Midhurst Street Party on 26th August. The competition is supported by the Cowdray Estate and the first prize will be £100 cash, plus some other goodies.

So start thinking about what makes Midhurst special to you, and start snapping!! Who knows, you might win!

Full details of the competition are on the website MidhurstCameraClub.co.uk