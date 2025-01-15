Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 80s Show promises a spectacular journey through the biggest hits of the 80s at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Saturday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Get ready to step back in time and relive the iconic sounds of the greatest musical era as the The 80s Show transports you on a nostalgic journey, celebrating and showcasing the unforgettable hits that defined a generation with an electrifying production to match.”

Tickets £30. Box office 01323 412000 or book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the infectious pop melodies of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Wham to the rock anthems of Bon Jovi and Tears for Fears plus a few nice surprises, this show will have everyone dancing and singing along to their favourite 80s tunes.

“Featuring an exceptional line-up of musicians including saxophone and percussionist, The 80s Show guarantees an authentic and high-energy performance that will capture the essence of the era. These talented artists have meticulously studied the original recordings, ensuring that every note and every sound is flawlessly recreated, delivering an unforgettable live experience.

“To complement the music, The 80s Show will also feature visually stunning big-screen footage and a dazzling light and laser show that will enhance the atmosphere and create a truly unforgettable and immersive spectacle. Prepare to be mesmerised as the stage comes alive with an explosion of vibrant colours, synchronised with the music and designed to transport you back to the glory days of the 80s.

“Whether you were a child of the 80s or simply appreciate the timeless music of that era, The 80s Show is a must-see event that promises to deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of the biggest 80s bands, brought to life by incredible musicians, a mesmerising multi-media experience and a stunning light show.”