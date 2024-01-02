The Bishop of Chichester's New Year message
The Bishop of Chichester looks forward to the new year from his home in Chichester.
The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner introduces 2024 as the Year of the New Testament as he looks forward to the new year from his home in Chichester. He prays that the fragments of peace that are still to be seen in the world will provide a way forward as a model of peace into the future.