The Bluebell Railway Beer Festival: a weekend of drinks, music, and fun

Hundreds attended the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Bluebell Railway Beer Festival on the weekend of September 20th – 22nd, drawn in by a 100-keg plus strong selection of light, medium, and dark ales, cider, live music, good company, and delicious food.

The atmosphere was electric, with Noble Jacks, a fiddle-led, upbeat Americana feet-stomping folk band, setting the tone on the first evening. Their lively tunes perfectly matched the crowd's energy.

Twenty-somethings and older, more experienced attendees sipped everything from pale ales to stout, some as rich and dark as freshly brewed coffee.

"Come on!" the lead singer of Noble Jacks shouted, launching into their final song.

Kegs lined the sides of the old Sheffield Park Station locomotive shed, which added to the festival's charm.

With ales on one side, ciders on the other, and classic locomotives bookending the venue, it was a dream setting for lovers of ale, cider and history.

The coal dust underfoot enhanced the rustic feel, harking back to a bygone era when ale was more popular than lager.

The Bluebell Railway venue was as much a star as the festival itself. It offered a unique, atmospheric space that made the event feel like a step back in time.

Armed with my entry card, which initially entitled me to two pints (tasting portions split into thirds or 10p tokens, but more tokens can be purchased), I eagerly dove into the selection.

The local 360 Degree Brewing's Tacoma Pale Ale and Gun Brewery's Babylon stood out to a pale ale drinker like myself—offering a balance of citrus and bitter notes.

The festival prioritised local Sussex breweries, giving it a strong community feel.

Food was served in The Bluebell Railway's canteen and the Bessemer Arms pub, with the surprising but delightful scent of katsu curry, occasionally cutting through the earthy smell of ales and coal.

Meanwhile, people were dancing to the music, standing and chatting, or sitting at long beerhall-style tables inside the locomotive shed or outdoors in quieter areas, soaking in the festival's ambience.

One CAMRA board member remarked, "It's brilliant. We've done this for five years now."

His enthusiasm was contagious despite another CAMRA member raising concerns about rising brewery leases, which he claims led to Darkstar Brewery leaving Partridge Green, Horsham.

The second night brought excitement as The Magpies, a cover band, revived classics by The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac, drawing a good crowd.

CAMRA volunteers continued to pour drinks with expertise while the crowd danced into the night.

At 9:30 pm, the final steam train departed, with passengers proudly sporting souvenir shirts and takeaway pint glasses.

As the night wound down, some volunteers who had served with such energy throughout the festival joined the crowd on the dance floor.

It was a joyful, communal moment that underscored the event's unique appeal—the fusion of ale and cider enthusiasts, music lovers, and train buffs all in one place.

Although I didn't attend the last day, I heard it was as pleasant as the previous two.

For many, it wasn't just a beer festival but a weekend escape.

The Bluebell Railway Beer Festival celebrated tradition, community, and excellent drinks. I'll be back next year!