The Blues Busters: Supporting young adults beat their blues

A new social group for adults aged 18+ has launched in Chichester.

By Benjamin CheckleyContributor
50 minutes ago
The Blues Busters Logo

The Blues Busters is a non-profit, social group originally set up in 2016, with an aim of providing a safe haven for young adults where they can meet friends, have fun, be safe, make new friends, support each other and look towards a positive future.

We will be restarting this venture on Saturday 7th January 2023 at the Community hall at Roussillon Park, Chichester and anyone who would like to join us will be welcome.

For more information please head to our website: https://www.thebluesbusters.org.uk/, email [email protected] or phone Benjamin on 07860824499