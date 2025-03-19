The challenges faced by pregnant women and mothers in prison - Chichester play

The University of Chichester is hosting Scenes from Lost Mothers, a new play which is the result of research exploring the challenges faced by pregnant women and mothers in prison.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Edwards, senior lecturer in early childhood studies at the University of Chichester, said: “The play, from Clean Break theatre company, explores the traumatic impact of maternal separation from newborn babies, and is performed by women with experience of the criminal justice system, or at risk of entering it. The work was developed with The Lost Mothers Project, a research project led by Professor Laura Abbot a registered midwife and Associate Professor in Research at The University of Hertfordshire.

“The groundbreaking play, Scenes from Lost Mothers, has received national acclaim and has been featured on Radio 4’s Woman’s’ Hour. We are proud that its first performance on the South Coast is at the University of Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The play shines a light on the experience of mothers who have given birth in prison. It will provide our students and the wider audience with a unique opportunity to understand the emotional and psychological impact this has on female prisoners, an impact that has been lost and overlooked until now. Based on interviews completed by Professor Laura Abbot, the play will also show our students the capacity of research to give a voice to the voiceless and to change policy.”

Tickets are free with an optional donation and can be booked at:

https://store.chi.ac.uk/product-catalogue/childhood-social-work-and-social-care/events/theatre-tickets-for-scenes-from-lost-mothers

Scenes from Lost Mothers starts at 1pm on Thursday, March 20 at The ShowRoom, on the Bishop Otter campus, Chichester. The play will last 30 minutes, followed by a 45-minute workshop.