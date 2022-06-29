The Chi Pod: Pop-up shops, CrossFit, and Chichester Fringe in latest episode

Hosted by local broadcaster and journalist Duncan Barkes, it’s the only local podcast of its kind featuring Chichester people and businesses, along with lifestyle, arts, entertainment and local information.In the July edition, Duncan talks to Katie Bennett who is one of the producers of Chichester Fringe. Katie tells the podcast all about the ethos behind this great local arts initiative that’s really breaking new ground.Duncan also pays a rare visit to the gym and meets Archie Cunningham of CrossFit Chichester, a man dedicated to changing lives through fitness and improved health.There’s also the latest news from the district including celebrations at The Novium Museum and how to get a pop-up shop in Crane Street.Hear the latest podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Deezer by searching for ‘The Chi Pod’ or visit thechipod.co.uk