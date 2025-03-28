The Comedy Rooms in Worthing celebrate second anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Comedy Rooms are celebrating their second birthday at their Worthing show on Friday, April 4.

Doors will be 7pm and the show at 8pm at their usual venue, Comedy Rooms, 1st Floor, Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, BN11 1LZ.

Adam Scott, who runs the venture, said: “I'm pleased that we have reached two years. I'm also very thankful to our regulars that come along. I always try to say hi to everyone that comes in through the door so a lot of the people are people that I know personally but I think we have done well especially in the current economy when a lot of clubs are closing down. I know that nightlife is quite hard at the moment. People don't necessarily have the money to go out.

“But we are still running monthly club nights which feature an MC and three acts. And we always go for good quality. We always have a TV headline act. I always try to get someone who's been on television, who's done Live at The Apollo or Mock The Week, somebody that people will know or that when they look them up, they will see the things that they have done. It makes a difference.

“We get about 130 people on average, naturally lower in the summer. We're doing 100 people maybe in the summer but we do have special events. We have a capacity of 300 and we have sold out a few times.

“But naturally the more people through the door the better. The bigger the audience, the more people enjoy the group laugh. But really once you're in the room and the lights go down you don't notice that there are only 130 people in there rather than 300. I would say that 110 to 120 is comfortable break even. I run the bar as well so the revenue from that tops things up.”

And things are looking good: “We have got some tour shows coming up. When comedians go on tour, they're starting to add us to the tour venues which is great. So really I just want to build it up and be doing bigger tour shows.

“At the moment we are using upstairs at Guildbourne Centre but we are always looking for a space we could have on a more permanent basis. It is owned by the church. Naturally they have events of their own but it would be great if we could do more regular events. It's just that rent is not cheap and it starts to get more expensive if you had more events so it would be great to have somewhere of our own.”

For April 4, Adam welcomes Russell Hicks: “Russell is a dynamic and engaging comedian known for his unique blend of improv and storytelling. With his quick wit and sharp observational humour, Russell captivates audiences with his energetic performances. His ability to connect with the crowd and deliver spontaneous jokes makes each of his shows a one-of-a-kind experience. Russell is a rising star in the comedy scene, leaving audiences in stitches wherever he performs.”