The Crawley Town Community Foundation November Roundup

The Foundation has seen a busy month in November with its relaunch of its Broadfield Extra Time Hubs, a particular highlight at the club’s stadium.

Liam Joyce Delivering at Bewbush Academy

The Foundation Academy teams have seen great results with the ‘A’ team sitting in second place in the National Football Youth League South Championship without losing a game; the ‘B’ team are also placed second in their division with three wins from their last three.

Striker Lewis Gould has been a part of that impressive ‘A’ team start and had been rewarded with a trial for the League’s ‘All-Star’ South team. The Foundation are delighted to announce that Lewis secured his place in the squad and will take on a team from the division’s Northern sides this afternoon at England’s St Georges Park.

Closer to home, the Foundation hosted the region’s Utilita Girls Cup, a six-a-side tournament for under-13 school teams that has over 20,000 boys and girls (together with the ‘Utilita Kids’ Cup’) playing in the format. Regional winners get the chance to represent Crawley Town in the finals hosted at Wembley Stadium.

The North Sussex District round was kindly hosted by Hazelwick School, with Oriel High School winning the round with five wins, a draw, and a victory against Hazelwick in the final.

The Foundation has also been active during Anti-Bullying Week, a Kidscape charity initiative the aims to bring awareness to the issue. Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young led the charge with a message to support the week, wearing the charity’s signature odd socks in a video to supporters to say that Crawley Town is explicitly anti-bullying. Midfielder Jack Powell and striker Dom Telford both send video messages to the Foundation to spread the message during the week.

Liam Joyce, The Foundations Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator has been in Crawley schools to deliver workshops and assemblies on the week and had this to say about his day at the Bewbush Academy:

