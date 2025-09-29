The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time on the Southwick stage

Multiple award-winning Wick Theatre Company are bringing the multiple Olivier Award winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time to the Barn Theatre, Southwick this October.

Based on the award-winning book by Mark Haddon, it tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher who likes maths and doesn’t understand social cues, investigating the mysterious death of his neighbour’s dog; actions which lead him to unravel so many things in the process of discovery including a secret his father has been keeping from him.

Spokeswoman Emily Dennett said: “Making this particular production extra special is that it features the incredibly talented 16-year-old Ethan Dryer in the lead role, playing opposite his real-life father, seasoned actor Dan Dryer.

“There have been many versions of this play all over the world, from the lowest tech versions to the multi projection spectaculars. This version combines the wonderful acting from all the cast, with supporting surroundings that enhance instead of overpower the story.

“Director Mike Wells, himself an award-winning actor and director, is keen for people to engage with Christopher’s story through the talented, ever moving and multi-rolling cast, promising this poignant, unique story will entertain, enlighten and warm people’s hearts.”

It is seven minutes after midnight. Christopher has discovered Mrs Shears’ dog with its eyes closed lying on the grass. It looks like it’s running on its side, but it’s not. The dog is dead. Here begins the mystery.

“This is Christopher’s murder mystery story. There are also no lies in this story because Christopher can’t tell lies. He sees the world in details, in patterns and numbers. When Christopher decides to find out who killed the neighbour’s dog, his story becomes more complicated than he could have ever predicted.”

Cast: Ethan Dryer – Christopher; Dan Dryer – Ed, his dad; Emily Dennett – Judy, his mum; Anna Quick – Siobhan; Justine Smith – ensemble; Julie Viinikka – ensemble; and David Peaty – ensemble.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from the Wick Theatre Company runs from October 8-11 at 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Southwick, BN42 4TE.