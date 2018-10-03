The day Harry and Meghan visited Sussex

DM18100164a.jpg. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, open the University of Chichester's Tech Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180310-145902008
DM18100164a.jpg. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, open the University of Chichester's Tech Park. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180310-145902008

Prince Harry and Meghan were a huge hit in Sussex today during their first visit as Duke and Duchess. Here’s a recap of the day:

First, the royal couple arrived in Chichester to greet crowds and view a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings

Next stop was Bognor Regis, where Their Royal Highnesses officially opened the University of Chichester’s new tech park.

The Duke and Duchess then travelled to Brighton, where they met crowds by Brighton Pavilion including schoolchildren.

They also visited the Survivor’s Network charity, which supports those who have suffered sexual abuse.

Finally, Prince Harry and Meghan visited Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings

Our local newspapers are running a free 8-page souvenir supplement of the day when you buy this week’s edition.

The Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth Observer editions are out tomorrow (Thursday).

The Brighton and Hove Independent, Eastbourne Herald and Sussex Express are out on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Brighton. ''Royal rota: Picture: Allan Hutchings