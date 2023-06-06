The Diocese of Chichester marks the 75th Anniversary of Windrush

A series of visits and events in churches and schools across the Diocese of Chichester will mark the 75th Anniversary of the first Windrush arrivals to the UK.

Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury in Essex on 22 June 1948 carrying 492 passengers.

To mark this auspicious occasion, the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, has invited The Rt Revd Leon Paul Golding, Suffragan Bishop of Montego Bay, in the Diocese of Jamaica, to accompany him on a tour which will include meeting head teachers and chaplains of some of our schools and colleges, leading a special Windrush service in Brighton and attend a reception at the Bishop's Palace in Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Leon says: “I am looking forward to my time in Chichester and to meeting the people of the Diocese. It will be my first time in Chichester.

“I am no stranger to England, I've lived in London, studied in Birmingham where I pursued studies at Birmingham University, spent time in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Oxford, and other places.

“I hope that my participation in the Windrush celebration will help to give some clarity to the importance of the commemoration.

“As the Suffragan Bishop of Montego Bay, I reside in the tourism capital of Jamaica on the northern side of the Island. The Region is made of five geographical parishes, with 19 Cures with over 64 congregations, served by 20 priests, inclusive of non-stipendiary clergy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am comfortable working with all age groups and organizations within the church and I am open to whatever program is arranged. I look forward to learning from you all as well as sharing something of my own context and experience. “

Programme:

Saturday June 17 With Bishop MartinA visit to Winchelsea where they will meet Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover followed by an evening reception at St Edwards Burgess Hill, which includes a talk from Bishop Leon followed by a Q&A Session.

Sunday June 18 with Bishop MartinBishop Leon will Preach in Chichester Cathedral at 11.15 am – all welcomeBishop Leon will Preach in St John’s the Evangelist, Preston, at 6.00 pm Brighton – all welcome

Monday 19th JuneBishop Leon will be joined by Racial Justice Officers in the Diocese to visit three schools in the Diocese. Holy Trinity School Crawley to speak to pupils on Windrush at assembly; Christ Hospital school for a Q&A with pupils and finally Steyning Grammar School, where he will talk with pupils. This will be followed by supper with the Diocesan Racial Justice Committee members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday June 20 with Bishop MartinIn the morning, Bishop Leon visits St Catherine’s College Eastbourne where Bishop Martin will open the new Sports Hall and Bishop Leon will address pupils in different year groups on the Windrush Legacy.

In the afternoon, Dr Rev David Knight (Chaplain) and Debs Burchett, the lead on Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion for Sussex NHS Commissioners welcome Bishop Leon to meet senior staff and hear how they are supporting international nurses including those from Jamaica.