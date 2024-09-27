The Duke of Richmond visits Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum were honoured to host a visit from their patron, His Grace, the Duke of Richmond, to showcase their plans for the museum and their conservation work.

On Wednesday 25th September, the museum’s patron, the Duke of Richmond, visited to hear about their plans for the future of the museum. Following a presentation in the Neville Duke Hall, they were also able to give him a tour of the museum and to discuss their conservation work. Their main conservation project is the restoration of a Folland Gnat that they purchased from the MOD in March 2023. The Gnat was the forerunner of the Hawk in the Red Arrows aerobatic team, and the museum’s example was a support aircraft for the team and became the team’s gate guardian at RAF Kemble following a ‘hard’ landing in 1975. Although the Duke’s first passion is motorsport, he showed great interest in the Gnat’s restoration and the conservation of historic aircraft in general.

During the tour of the museum, the Duke was interested to learn about the history of RAF Tangmere and to see some of the aircraft that were actually based at the airfield, including two aircraft from the High Speed Flight, set up to break the air speed record following the second world war. The Gloster Meteor, flown by ‘Teddy’ Donaldson in 1946 and the Hawker Hunter flown by Neville Duke in 1953, both broke the record off the coast of Littlehampton with speeds of 616mph and 727mph respectively.

The Battle of Britain Hall was a poignant reminder of the airfield’s role in that conflict, with many stories of courage in the skies above southern England. The Hawker Hurricane of Sgt Dennis Noble – who was just 20 years old when he was shot down and crashed in Hove – was excavated in 1996 and is now displayed in the museum as a permanent memorial to the brave airmen that fought in the Battle of Britain in the summer of 1940.

His Grace, the Duke of Richmond in the conservation hanger at Tangmere

Goodwood Aerodrome itself, under the guise of RAF Westhampnett, also played a key role in the battle and the wider war, and was the airfield from which Douglas Bader flew before being shot down and taken prisoner. A statue of Douglas Bader stands outside the Aero Café at Goodwood, so the museum’s tribute to Bader was of particular interest to the Duke.

It was the Duke’s grandfather – Freddie March, The 9th Duke of Richmond – who was inspired by his friend, Squadron Leader Tony Gaze, to convert the airfield perimeter track into the racetrack we know today. A photograph of the famous incident when a Spitfire, flown by the legendary Ray Hanna, flew down the start / finish straight at the opening of the 1998 Revival, caught the Duke’s eye, prompting him to recall the event. Although the flypast was planned, Ray was supposed to be considerably higher than he was! He also remembered how RAF Harriers once landed on the lawn outside Goodwood House at an early Festival of Speed, lamenting the tight restrictions now placed on air displays following the Shoreham disaster.

The Duke left after some inspirational words and ideas, and the museum’s volunteers look forward to forging ever closer bonds with the team at Goodwood.