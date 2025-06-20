The Eagles' greatest hits on the Eastbourne stage
They will perform at the Congress Theatre. Tickets are £42.50. Booking online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.
Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “This critically acclaimed show features the very best from The Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take it Easy, New Kid in Town, Life in the Fast Lane and many more.
“The latest line-up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensations The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin vocals, guitars and keys.
“Garreth, Greg, Trevor and Mike effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Eagles Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner, and are all masters of their respective instruments.
Extremely tight harmonies and an acute attention to detail are synonymous with The Illegal Eagles, now in their 28th year on the road.
“Following several critically acclaimed UK and European tours, The Illegal Eagles have established themselves not only as the ultimate celebration of The Eagles, but as one of the foremost authentic and talented shows in the world.
“Don’t miss this real feel-good night out with more than two hours of Eagles classics! Catch The Illegal Eagles at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Friday July 18 at 7.30pm.”