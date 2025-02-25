The East Sussex groups ensuring toads can cross the road safely

Frog/Toad Crossing

Several groups across East Sussex are now ensuring frogs and toads can cross roads and lanes safely. This means visiting the sites at dusk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As winter eases into Spring, wildlife campaigners are making sure toads and frogs can fulfil their amorous intentions by seeking out suitable partners and creating a new generation.

Several groups across East Sussex are now ensuring frogs and toads can cross roads and lanes safely. This means visiting the sites at dusk and early morning, collecting the creatures in a bucket and depositing them into their home streams or lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by a campaign set up by Froglife, they are recruiting helpers to set up 'Toads on the Road' crossing points. Several are already in place.

Froglife says at this time of year toads are migrating back to the wetland areas near rivers and streams. "To do this many of them have to cross roads - this usually happens at night making them very hard to see. Please drive slowly and try to avoid squashing them as they look like little dark triangles easily mistaken for leaves or debris.

"There are toad patrols out on the busiest nights trying to help asmany to safety as we can so please be aware of people on the road ((in hi viz clothing with a bucket.) If you'd like to volunteer in your area contact: [email protected] or go to: www.Froglife."

The Froglife site shows maps with miniature images of frogs depicted against the areas where helpers can be found. There are several shown in and around Uckfield where volunteers urge people to support them. They point out with so much development, these small actions can help preserve the limited access frogs and toads already have to their native waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfriston, Seaford and Litlington helpers are already out on the road near Friston Forest where toads come down from the woodland in great numbers to cross onto the marshes alongside the River Cuckmere. The group is asking for volunteers to carry on the work.

They say: "You'd be with a small team and a pub is the meeting place. A short training session is required," Message Helen Frederick on Facebook if you are interested.

Patrols are already out and about in Plumpton. On the Plumpton Community Group Facebook page, Sandie Jackson noted: '149 toads and 38newts were carried safety across Plumpton Lane. Sadly there were also casualties - we counted 12 dead. Thank you for slowing down.'

More than 100 toads have been helped across the lanes in Vines Cross where an energetic group is already busy, armed with buckets, gloves and jackets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers say they love the work and feel it makes up a little for the destruction of so much habitat vital for wildlife. They add: "We can't do much, but even this small amount does make you feel better."

-Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195