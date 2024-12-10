The Edwin James Festival Choir offer Winter Wonderland concerts

The Edwin James Festival Choir, now in its 25th year, will once again be performing at Littlehampton United Church this Christmas.

They are offering their Winter Wonderland Concert on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm and Saturday, December 14 at 3pm.

Spokesman James Rushman said: “The concert will include a wide-ranging programme of musical pieces including carols, Christmas songs, a new version of the Twelve Days of Christmas – 12 Days of Christmas Santa gave to me and there might even be a visit from Santa himself with goodies for the younger members of the audience. You will be encouraged to sing along with the help of a song sheet to the carols and some of the Christmas songs.

“A donation from the Friday night concert will go to Friends of the Mombasa Children. Tickets costing £10 are available by phoning the box office on 01243 584920/582330 or on the door. Doors open from 6.45pm on Friday and 2.15pm on Saturday

“The Edwin James Festival Orchestra will later perform in a New Year concert on Saturday, January 18 2025 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from the box office numbers above with donations to the Samaritans.”

