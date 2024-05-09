The Hastings Academy hosts the 1066 Book Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday, 24th April The Hastings Academy, a proud member of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, welcomed the community to celebrate the 1066 Book Awards on Wednesday, 24th April. Attended by other local schools such as St Richard’s College, Bexhill Academy, and Claverham, and partner Trust school, The St Leonards Academy, the event celebrated literary excellence and student engagement.

Named in honour of the historic Battle of Hastings, the 1066 Schools' Book Award has stood as a beacon of literary celebration for over 15 years. This year, students from Year 7 and Year 8 across five schools immersed themselves in four captivating, shortlisted works. From gripping tales to insightful narratives, the selected titles included 'The Haunting of Aveline Jones' by Phil Hickes, 'Smart' by Kim Slater, 'A Girl on Schindlers List' by Rena Finder, and 'My Brother Ben' by Peter Carnavas.

In the weeks leading up to the awards, students across all participating schools delved into the pages of these literary gems, discussing themes, characters, and plot twists in after-school sessions and book clubs. Engaging activities such as crafting alternative book covers, designing characters, and capturing moments of literary exploration in creative settings enriched the experience for all participants.

The highlight of the event concluded in a lively showcase, where The Hastings Academy students took the helm, guiding attendees through the evening's festivities. From revealing the winners of each category to captivating readings of favourite passages and insightful reviews, the students exhibited remarkable enthusiasm.

Students attended the 1066 Book Awards at The Hastings Academy

Following a tally of votes from all participating schools, 'The Haunting of Aveline Jones' emerged as the winner of the desirable Book of the Year Award. Student reviews echoed sentiments of excitement and admiration, with phrases like 'filled with tension and suspense' and 'a dynamic character with an adventurous spirit' resonating throughout.

Highlighting the talent and dedication of the student body, The Hastings Academy students Rachel and Jasmine led the presentation of student awards, while Melissa, Bethany, and Amelie were the event hosts. Student Amalia seamlessly managed the technical aspects of the awards, ensuring a flawless experience for all attendees.

Pupils from St Richards commented that, “it was such fun to talk to people from other schools who had read the same books as them.”

All five schools are keen to take part again next year. and all agreed the food and the free books were great!