The Hastings Academy unveils first ever sculpture of a Romany (Gypsy) heroine

'Kizzy' unveiled at The Hastings Academy

A forged steel sculpture of Kizzy Lovell, the iconic Romany protagonist of Rumer Godden’s 1972 novel The Diddakoi was unveiled by her creator Artist Blacksmith Jake Bowers. Although there are over 600,000 Romany citizens living in Britain, this sculpture is thought to be the first to ever depict a Romany character.

In the 1972 novel, later turned into the BBC TV series Kizzy, the central character Kizzy Lovell is ruthlessly bullied because of her Romany identity. Overcoming racism from fellow pupils and local residents in the town of Rye, Kizzy claims her rightful place in British society. The sculpture was created by pupils of the Hastings Academy and Sussex Gypsies and Travellers to mark the 50th anniversary of the book in a project coordinated by the Hastings-based A Town Explores a Book literary festival. Now freshly galvanised she has been installed at the entrance of the Hastings Academy to remind all pupils to be proud of the things that make them unique. She is being unveiled in June to mark Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller History Month.

Simon Addison, Principal of the Hastings Academy, was proud to host the statue of Kizzy Lovell on school property. He said: "The story of the Diddakoi is thought to be the first example of a mixed-race Romany protagonist appearing in British children's literature. In the story, Kizzy overcomes racist bullying from schoolchildren to claim her rightful place for herself and her identity in the small town of Rye. We are proud that from now on she'll be right next to Rye Road as a reminder that all cultures are valued and respected within our school. For our pupils with a Gypsy, Roma or Traveller identity it is also a powerful message that schools are places where their culture is cherished and celebrated."

Artist blacksmith Jake Bowers, who like Kizzy is of Romany descent, is delighted that the sculpture has found a permanent home in a school where his three daughters all went. He said: “When I went to school there was no mention of our culture at all, our heritage was derided and hated. Using the original Romany craft of blacksmithing was always going to be the best way to create a powerful representation of such a bold, defiant and resilient culture. I hope that Kizzy’s presence at the entrance to the school on Rye Road will remind every Romany person that sees her to be proud of the 1000-year journey our ancestors made from India.”

The Hastings Academy is part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, a family of infant, primary and secondary schools based in Sussex. A spokesperson for the Trust expressed their enthusiasm and said "The University of Brighton Academies Trust is committed to promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity across all its academies and is delighted to see our Hastings community marking a moment in history. We are dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where all pupils feel valued and supported. This sculpture serves as a testament to the importance of inclusivity and cultural representation within our educational institutions."

To see the ancient art of artist blacksmithing at Jake Bowers’ forge, call Jake Bowers on 07966 786242.

