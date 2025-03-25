The Horsham Chamber Choir spans the centuries at latest concert

Jon Openshaw (contributed pic)

The Horsham Chamber Choir will be led for the first time by acting director of music Jon Openshaw at its concert at Holy Trinity Church in Horsham on Saturday, March 29.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Steve Martin said: “The programme celebrates some of the best sacred choral music composed over 1,000 years from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and Canada. The earliest music in the concert is a plainsong chant written in the tenth century, which is followed by a contrasting composition from the 12th century by Hildegard von Bingen, noted for its melodic beauty and spiritual depth. The most contemporary piece to be performed –

Upon Your Heart – is from the 1990s by Toronto-based composer Eleanor Daley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In between the music traverses the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods with compositions such as Sicut Cervus and Exultate Deo by Palestrina, Rejoice in the Lord always by Purcell, Ave Verum Corpus by Mozart, Os Justi and Locus Iste by Bruckner and Cantique de Jean Racine by Fauré.”

Jon Openshaw said: “Our concert will demonstrate how sacred choral music has developed over the centuries, and we will provide our audience with a range of moods encompassing reflection and devotion as well as joy and sadness.

“Bach is often referred to as the father of classical music, revolutionising what went before with his technical prowess, profound harmonic language and deep religious conviction. Mozart brought a new genius and elegance to sacred music while Bruckner is known for his expansive choral works that reflect both his devout faith and a sense of grandeur and spiritual awe. With additional works by Herbert Howells, Stravinsky, Brahms and others we look forward to giving our audience an evening of truly beautiful music”

Tickets can be obtained from the Horsham Chamber Choir website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk and will also be available at the door at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, March 29. The concert will begin at 7.30pm.