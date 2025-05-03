The Human League confirm Brighton date this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On The Beach are promising a “truly iconic night” as they present synth-pop legends The Human League, live on Brighton Beach for a one-off headline show under the summer sky.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiaya Pequin, general manager at JOY. Concerts, said: “Celebrated for their timeless anthems like Don't You Want Me, Human and Together in Electric Dreams, The Human League will bring their unmistakable sound to the seaside for a spectacular evening of nostalgia, energy and pure 80s magic.

“With the waves crashing beside you and the sun setting over the sea, this is more than a gig – it’s a moment. Join thousands of music lovers for an unforgettable night with one of Britain’s most influential electronic bands, set against the iconic backdrop of Brighton Beach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timings are Wednesday, July 23; 16:30 gates open; 22:00 curfew. Ticket info: www.thehumanleague-brighton.com

Kiaya added: “We’re delighted to be bringing synth-pop legends The Human League to Brighton Beach. Due to demand, we’ve added a seventh day to On The Beach Brighton, increasing the total capacity to 70,000 across the seven open-air shows. This will be The Human League’s only Sussex show this year. With the setting sun as their backdrop on Brighton Beach, and special guests Marc Almond, Toyah Willcox, and A Thousand Mad Things in support, this is set to be a very special show. Tickets are flying out—come join us on the pebbles!

“Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, On The Beach is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold-out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks, on The Beach is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.”

More details at www.onthebeachbrighton.com

“Synth pop's first international superstars, The Human League were among the earliest and most innovative bands to break into the pop mainstream on a wave of synthesizers and electronic rhythms, their marriage of infectious melodies and state-of-the-art technology proving enormously influential on countless acts following in their wake. The group was formed in Sheffield in 1977 by synth players and Ian Marsh, who'd previously teamed as the duo Dead Daughters. Following a brief tenure as the Future, a period during which they added and lost synthesizer player Adi Newton and enlisted vocalist Philip Oakley, they rechristened themselves The Human League. The trio recorded a demo and played their first live dates. The slide presentations of director of visuals Adrian Wright quickly became a key component of their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the split of synth pop duo Soft Cell in 1984, singer/songwriter Marc Almond has pursued a solo career that allows his multi-dimensional theatrical and musical personas a creative freedom his former band couldn't. Almond's reedy yet emotionally resonant voice tends to waver around notes rather than hitting them and completely inhabits songs so as to become inseparable from them.

“For 42 years Toyah has taken to the stage like no other. She has won numerous awards and nominations from singing to writing to acting. In 2001 Toyah was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Central England in Birmingham. In 2018 Paul McCartney awarded Toyah a LIPA Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts Companionship for Outstanding Achievement in music, drama, performance and media. Toyah was awarded a star on the Kings Heath Walk of Fame and a star on Birmingham’s Broad Street Walk of Stars recognising her achievements. She has been an inspiration and role model for generations through her iconic hit singles, film and theatre roles and steadfast commitment to always being individual and creative.

“London-based vocalist, producer and musician A Thousand Mad Things will make his musical debut this year via Nettwerk and will be heading out on an impressive early run of live performances, releasing his first single in April. He brings a modern interpretation of 80s alternative and synth-pop, simultaneously delving into driving club-ready beats, cold wave and the chic-er end of modern goth aesthetics. His songs invoke deep themes shrouded by a dark ironic wit and tell tales of close encounters, unrequited affection and introspective moments of self-realisation.”