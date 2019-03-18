The iconic FA Cup is coming to Uckfield

The FA Cup is coming to Sussex and football fans will get the chance to have their photograph taken with the iconic trophy in return for a donation to Brighton and Hove Albion’s official charity.

The trophy will be on display at The Picture House Cinema and Restaurant in Uckfield on Sunday, March 24, during a day of family fun, football and fund-raising from 10am until 4pm.

Visitors who make a donation to Albion in the Community (AITC) will be able to take selfies with the trophy, the prize for winning the oldest national football competition in the world, first contested in the 1871-72 season, while the restaurant will also be offering the charity a share of takings from special burger and pizza meals available on the day.

Brighton and Hove Albion mascot Gully will also be making an appearance, while customers can also enter a competition to win a football signed by the current Seagulls team.

Money raised from the event will help fund AITC’s award-winning work throughout Sussex. The charity, which last year worked with more than 46,000 local people, runs a range of different programmes, using football to create accessible opportunities which improve the health and well-being, education and aspirations of the local community.

The Picture House Cinema and Restaurant in Uckfield was given the chance to host a visit from the FA Cup after winning a charity auction. Kevin Marwick, who owns the cinema, is a season ticket holder at the American Express Community Stadium and was determined to use the occasion as an opportunity to raise money for AITC.

He said: “We are very excited to have the FA Cup coming to The Picture House, especially as Brighton and Hove Albion are now in the semi-finals. It will be a great family day and a chance to raise some money for a fantastic charity at the same time.”