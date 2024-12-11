The iconic Snowman Ball raises over £136k for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

The Snowman™ at The Grand was held on Saturday 7 December at The Grand Brighton hotel. The event has become a festive fundraising favourite amongst local businesses, supporters and residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 300 guests brought glitz, glamour, and phenomenal generosity - raising a grand total of £136,289 through two auctions, a raffle and donations.

BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns hosted the evening and DJ Marvin Humes rocked the dancefloor with the sounds of Ibiza. In addition, sports impressionist and comedian Aaron James delivered a hilariously fast-paced auction, and party band Jam Hot dazzled the audience with their award-winning musical ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patron and long-term supporter Matt Turner of Creative Pod expressed his pride in representing the charity and attending the event. He noted, “It’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded people who are passionate about the charity’s work. There is no other hospice like Chestnut; it’s truly unique, and the work they do is invaluable. It’s always an honour to attend and this was the best one yet! I feel very proud to support this cause. It’s so much more than end-of-life care—they provide a community and support system for those who desperately need it. It’s very special.”

Arron James - comedian and impressionist, ran the auction

Allison Ferns is also a long-term supporter of the charity and has even done some dare-devil fundraising activities for them, such as abseiling down Arundel Castle. She was delighted to be hosting the event and said: “The Snowman Ball is always a highlight of the festive season. It’s incredible to see the community come together for such a worthy cause. The room was absolutely buzzing, and it was heartening to see so any people dig deep and donate generously. Ultimately, we all want to help the charity, and I am thrilled that the evening has inspired so many to do that, especially when so many stood up to pay for an hour of a child’s care!”

The night of revelry is inspired by Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book, The Snowman™ – a timeless favourite that is still enjoyed by many of the families being supported by Chestnut Tree House. Two special guest speakers were Samantha and Phil, parents to Summer who received end-of-life care at Chestnut Tree House in 2018. They expressed their gratitude for the support they received and gave a heart-warming account of Summer’s love for life.

Samantha reflects on Summer’s diagnosis: “Our daughter Summer was a happy, healthy and beautiful nine-year-old. Then the hospital diagnosed her with a terminal illness – there was no treatment – nothing we could do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the shocking diagnosis, Samantha found the support her family needed at Chestnut Tree House and continued: “Summer loved being at Chestnut – it was very clear that she felt comfortable there. She loved the pool, the video games and being in the garden, and particularly loved the attention from the staff who made her feel so special, which of course she was. For our family, we knew Chestnut could give us the chance to live life to the fullest in the time we had.

Guests enjoying their evening

“When we said our final goodbyes, Summer had the dignity and serenity we had wished for and that’s what Chestnut gave us.”

Moved by Summer’s story, numerous guests at the ball not only bid on luxury items like experiences, holidays, and jewellery, but also showed their support for Chestnut families by pledging to cover care costs. Five individuals committed £8,120 each to fund a day or night of care at Chestnut Tree House, while fourteen others pledged £676 each to cover an hour of care.

The auction incited some healthy competition amongst bidders and a VIP experience at Goodwood Revival raised a whopping £10,000! A fantastic result as the money is all going towards a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children’s hospice primarily relies on donations and this display of local support is gratefully received; they couldn’t help children like Summer without it.

Kenny Tutt - Master Chef champion, attended with his wife Lucy

This type of event could not take place without the support of local businesses and Stephanie Burns, Head of Corporate Engagement at Chestnut Tree House took the time to thank all of the sponsors that made the ball possible, saying: “ We are extremely grateful to all of the sponsors that show unwavering support to the charity. A huge thank you to our co-sponsors – DMH Stallard, AJT Managed IT Services, Travel Places, AJ Taylor Electrical and Legal & General. As well as this, a thank you to our drinks sponsor Rivervale, our venue partner The Grand Brighton and our production partner Reveries. They all helped us to create this magical event and it simply wouldn’t have been possible without them. Thank you!”