As Glyndebourne’s artistic director Stephen Langridge says, there is something very compelling about the metaphor of a solo voice becoming a chorus hundreds strong.

It's a metaphor directly relevant to Uprising, the largest mainstage community opera in Glyndebourne’s history, featuring more than 140 local people performing on stage and in the orchestra pit – a new opera by composer Jonathan Dove and writer April De Angelis about climate change and young people. It asks whether an individual can make a difference.

Performances will be on Friday, February 28 at 7pm, Saturday, March 1 at 3pm and Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. There will also be a dedicated performance for schools on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

Stephen said: “I think our first community opera was composed by Jonathan Dove in 1990 for Glyndebourne and that was in Hastings. Since then every year or two there has been another community or youth opera commissioned or performed, and the idea was always to work around the community. Jonathan wrote a piece for Ashford before the channel tunnel happened, dealing with the community’s concerns around what that might mean. He went to the community to find out what the community would be able to offer. It was about writing for the forces that were there in the community and writing a piece about the concerns of that community.

“Then since the new house opened, 31 years ago, at Glyndebourne, we said let's start doing these in our new opera house on our brand-new stage thrown open to the community. The idea was that we made pieces that could be done elsewhere and which could become part of the repertoire of other communities for other opera companies. I directed a couple of those.

“Since then it has been ongoing and has shown itself to be a phenomenal way for the company to make genuine connections with the community. But also important is the topic. “What opera is really good at and what singing and telling stories are really good at is exploring the concerns of our communities, and that's something that happens everywhere in the world. It's instinctive to sing. Mothers sing to their children. It's almost the first expression of love. And singing is something that we do when words alone are not enough. It's instinctive and it seems to be part of what it means to be human. And you couldn’t have a bigger issue than the climate crisis.

“It's about what can we do. It was inspired by Greta Thunberg and her school strike, but it is not her biography. It goes much wider than that. It goes way beyond naturalism.

“Jonathan and April are a fantastic team and they're both very engaged. The thought is not just what is important in the world but also what needs to be in opera. We know that Greta Thunberg started alone and it became an active movement, and Jonathan was thinking what is the equivalent in music. And it's one person singing a melody and other people join in and then everybody is singing the melody. That's what is so incredibly beautiful and powerful when a solo voice becomes a full chorus. We know that we are more when we get together. The sound of the solo voice which has a unique quality of its own becomes another sound. We are capable of so much more when we are with other people.

“The scale is enormous in this opera but the resources come from the fact that everybody comes together. We have got a stage here and we have thrown that stage open and we have got professional experts in terms of director and designer and and we've got a number of professional singers as well. And who knows what will come out of this for the people that are taking part in this project? Who knows whether something will happen that will change the course of their lives? We know people that have made some big life decisions through doing these community operas. Who knows whether at some point in ten or 15 years’ time someone will realise that they've done X, Y and Z because of this moment that they've had with us.

“But Glyndebourne gets so much out of it as well. It puts us right at the centre of the community. It requires all our resources and absolutely we approach it with passionate energy and engagement.”