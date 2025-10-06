The late Dame Patricia Routledge - "her kindness, thoughtfulness and friendship"

Chichester city councillor and former Mayor of Chichester Anne Scicluna offers her memories of the late Dame Patricia Routledge.

“I first met Patricia in person when I was Mayor, and we had to switch on the Christmas lights together. It was then that she told me what a monster she considered Hyacinth Bucket to be! However, one of my chuckling moments was when we were having our photograph taken together and the cameraman said “Say cheese”. Patricia quickly said “No, say Thursday”. She explained that saying “Thursday” created a softer smile than “Cheese”. So we were all practising “Thursday”, when she told us that it worked everywhere except in Wales. She said she was having her photograph taken with a Welsh Male Voice Choir, and she told them to say “Thursday”, whereupon they all stuck their tongues out for the ‘Th’ sound and this came out on the picture! I have no idea whether or not this was true, but we all laughed and our photograph together came out extremely well.