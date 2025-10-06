The late Dame Patricia Routledge - "her kindness, thoughtfulness and friendship"
“I first met Patricia in person when I was Mayor, and we had to switch on the Christmas lights together. It was then that she told me what a monster she considered Hyacinth Bucket to be! However, one of my chuckling moments was when we were having our photograph taken together and the cameraman said “Say cheese”. Patricia quickly said “No, say Thursday”. She explained that saying “Thursday” created a softer smile than “Cheese”. So we were all practising “Thursday”, when she told us that it worked everywhere except in Wales. She said she was having her photograph taken with a Welsh Male Voice Choir, and she told them to say “Thursday”, whereupon they all stuck their tongues out for the ‘Th’ sound and this came out on the picture! I have no idea whether or not this was true, but we all laughed and our photograph together came out extremely well.
“Her theatrical ability was second to none. She was a truly great actress in whatever role she played, although she confessed to me that she still got nervous before a performance. And she loved the theatre very deeply.
“Patricia became a friend. My personal experience of her was always friendly and cheerful, even when she started to lose her sight and her ability to get around as she used to. She did a tremendous lot for various Chichester organisations, both personally and financially – although she always told those organisations not to tell anyone that she was donating or supporting. She did all this good work quietly and mainly anonymously, and Chichester is the better for her kindness, thoughtfulness and friendship.”