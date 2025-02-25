The Lewes Annual Town meeting is coming up in March

By Susan King
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

The Lewes Annual Town Meeting will take place on March 19 from 7 pm at Lewes Town Hall.

It begins with the presentation of the town's Civic Awards which celebrate the kindest members of the town's community, nominated by residents. This will be followed by the meeting itself in which Lewes Town Council will launch its annual report. Representatives from all its current governing bodies will give updates on the past year in Lewes.

Updates will also be provided by Lewes District Council, East Sussex County Council, the South Downs National Park Authority and James MacCleary MP.

A spokesperson said: "An annual town meeting is not a council meeting although it is hosted by the Town Council. It is a gathering of registered voters in a town or parish to discuss local issues and receive updates."

