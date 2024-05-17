The Little Botanical bring plants with soul to RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Little Botanical in Chichester will be showcasing their British grown, peat-free collection of houseplants at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024, in an immersive display that pays homage to the vibrant and diverse spirit of each plant.

As fourth generation specialist growers with a planet first approach, The Little Botanical knows the importance of history and heritage. With a focus on the unique relationship plants have with their native homes, their exhibition space will take visitors on a journey from the jungles of South America to The Little Botanical’s Sussex-based nursery, where all their plants are grown using sustainable methods and peat-free soil. Be ready to embrace the soul of your humble houseplant and learn about the journey it made to your home.

Offering an interactive experience, their unique display will celebrate the individual personalities and origins of each plant with native soundscapes playing from distant lands - from the gentle patter of tropical rain to the sounds of the daily operations on their nursery. Learn more about the soul of each plant as you listen to the sound bites.

Among the approximately 350 peat-free plants on display, visitors will encounter the strong-willed and tenacious Sansevieria from the arid regions of Africa, the mystical Dragon Tree from Madagascar and the resilient Yucca from the hot and dry regions of North and Central America and many more. The exploration allows a magical peek inside their West Sussex nursery where the soul of each plant is nurtured and thrives.

The Little Botanical's Sussex based nursery

As one of the first UK nurseries to make the important move to peat-free, this year's show gives the family-run firm a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate their own incredible journey working with a peat-free soil mix from ICL, that keeps their houseplants happy, healthy and growing beautifully.

Each plant displayed at the show will embody the essence of the brand’s commitment to sustainable cultivation practices.

"We are beyond excited to be showcasing our peat-free collection at this year's Chelsea Flower Show," comments Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical. “Since launching our peat-free collection in our bespoke ceramic pots, we have seen incredible support from our customers and community. We’ve grown more than 3 million peat-free plants in the past year on our nursery on the South Coast. We are super excited to unveil our exhibit at the show, which celebrates British horticulture and our passion and respect for the amazing plants we grow and the journey they have been on.”

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is being held between Tuesday 21st May and Saturday 25th May. Visitors to the show can find The Little Botanical in the Houseplant Studio section.