Lekiddo will be spreading “lobster love” when he plays Upstairs at The Piper, St Leonards on Sea on October 24 ahead of the November release of his album Lobsterliciously.

He will be on stage at 8.30pm. Tickets on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lekiddo-lord-of-the-lobsters-lobsterliciously-live-upstairs-at-the-piper-st-leonards-on-sea-tickets-1028966856567

He describes himself as a singer-songwriter, producer and spreader of lobster love: “It is uplifting. I create uplifting joyous pop music. I was born and raised in a Ghanaian party-loving home. We had lots of music, high-life music and calypso and opera and classical music and it all fused in my body to create the music of Lekiddo – Lord of The Lobsters!

“The lobsters chose me to be their lord and I accepted. It's an honour. The lobsters knew that I knew and being the lord of the lobsters means spreading lobster love and joy through music and dance. It's about giving people a really good vibe.”

As he says, lobsters represent life and happiness: “I have got a new album coming out called Lobsterliciously which is coming out on Bandcamp on November 18 this year. It's pop and it's joyous and you can dance to it and you can sing along to it. It has got levels. In the darkness you can always find the light. There is a lot of dark music out there but I make joyous music. I want to see my audience is having a great time, and they do which is beautiful. You can't deny the joy in their faces.”