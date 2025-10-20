The Lovely Eggs celebrate 20th anniversary with Brighton date

The Lovely Eggs celebrate their 20th anniversary with an October tour taking in Brighton (Sunday, October 26, Concorde 2).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success and the longevity all come down to a proud track record of independence – a record which has seen them forge their own path and achieve mainstream success without ever compromising their DIY ethics.

“The last 20 years have been a lifelong dedication to music and art. It’s never been a job, it’s a lifestyle, a way of life, an ethos and a commitment to creating,” says singer-guitarist Holly Ross. “We’ve spent most of our lives being in bands and trying to challenge a mainstream conventional lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't realise that we would be together for this long, to be fair. It was not intentional but we have just committed our entire lives to art and music and subculture and a different world. The reason for the band is not any external goal. Being in the band is in and of itself the goal. Doing music every day is the goal and we always enjoy it.

“I think the core has been the same over the years, and to be fair the essence of the band has always been about wanting to explore totally new territory. It is part of our culture as a band and the thing that we do is more focused on music than anything else obviously but it is something where we have always been interested in pushing the boundaries. That's what we did when we started the band and that's what we are doing now. It is always about how we can push things. It's a very open goal. It's very wide. There is nothing prescriptive. It's just about being free to explore and to experiment and to be ourselves. There is nothing more boring than a band that keeps making the same album again and again or an author that keeps writing the same book. Sometimes we succeed more than others but we are always pushing the barrier.

“Circumstances are obviously different for the band after all these years, but we have always tended to write about what is going on in the world. I've always been obsessed by the humdrum minutiae of life and how magnificent that is. I keep coming back to James Joyce's Ulysses which I'm reading at the moment and it's that idea that we can all be gods in our own world. We sing a lot about the everyday and, as I say, just how magnificent it is. It's about finding the magical mysteries from within every-day life.

“But I think the music has changed over the years. We've got a lot heavier. We used to be a bit lighter and more whimsical. I suppose when we started it was just the pure joy. It was about let's try this and let's try that but maybe after three albums we decided we wanted to make a record that was heavier than before and really it was just us coming back to the heavy music that we had been playing before the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we realised we’d been going 20 years we thought it was important to do some special shows to acknowledge and celebrate making it this far! We weren’t planning on touring this year but we felt we had to get out there and mark the occasion with some very special shows.”