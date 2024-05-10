The Loxwood Joust declares new feasts, workshops, entertainment and intrigue!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a feast fit for a Queen, join nobility at the Loxwood Joust’s Royal Banquet to experience a medieval-inspired dining extravaganza.

Attended by the Queen of Loxwood herself, the Kingdom’s chefs have announced a sumptuous new menu to tempt and tantalize the most discerning of palates. With four meats and an array of salads and accompaniments to compliment, the magnificent banquet would not be complete without a delectable desert too.

As a special banquet guest, on the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th August you will be entertained and inveigled in the Loxwood story by the Bards and wandering minstrels “Imagine Flagons”, along with many other colourful characters from around the Kingdom. Partake in the toasts and parlor games, but do pay attention… as you could be enticed into part of the action as the plot thickens!

For those that just wish to immerse themselves in all the Kingdom of Loxwood has to offer, there is much to see and do. With full contact jousting, falconry displays, court jester entertainment, witch’s rune reading and medieval torture shows, the festivities are bountiful. Sheltered in a shady glade, the Woodland Stage will also be hosting the internationally renowned Mediaeval Baebes on the first weekend, and the magnificent pagan folk band Trobar de Morte on the second and third weekends.

Jousting for honor and glory at The Loxwood Joust

And, take up the chance to make your own forged steel creation, a copper bowl or bangle, or to learn the craft of chainmail to create your own chainmail bracelet. With ten unique workshops, that include craftwork, sword and archery skills and nature-based ceremony’s such as medieval handfasting and friendship ceremonies, there really is something for all ages and interests.

In addition, for those camping on the Loxwood Joust’s new third weekend, the festivities extend into the evening, with more entertainment and revelry deep into the night. You may even spot the Kingdom of Loxwood's characters at the Live Comedy night on Friday 16th, or enjoying the live band Captains Beard on Saturday 17th. A unique camping experience is truly guaranteed.

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking. Tickets are now on sale and workshops, camping, parking and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.