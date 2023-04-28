Edit Account-Sign Out
The magic continues with arts and textiles for children in Worthing

The Felpham Community College Year 5 primary events have continued this term with great success.

By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 08:34 BST
Nyewood Year 5 Students on their Magic DayNyewood Year 5 Students on their Magic Day
Nyewood Year 5 Students on their Magic Day

In March, FCC welcomed over 80 students from Edward Bryant primary school, who joined the Textiles department to ‘Explore the Magical Powers of Colour’. Then, at the beginning of April, over 80 Year 5 students from Nyewood Junior school ‘Created a Magical Forest’ with our Art department.

The events are a great chance for students to see how a secondary school is different to primary. As well as taking part in the department activity, students are given a tour of FCC by Year 9 students, with plenty of opportunities to ask questions about secondary school life.

Mr Whiffin, Deputy Headteacher said: “Most Year 5 students have not ever been in a secondary school. We run these events to give students an opportunity to see a school in action before they have to make some important decisions in Year 6. It has been great to see the Year 5s interacting with our students and their enthusiasm with the activities.”

