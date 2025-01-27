The Magpie Arc play Shoreham as new album beckons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The multi-award-winning talents and wide musical influences of Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Findlay Napier, Tom A Wright and Alex Hunter combine in The Magpie Arc who tour to Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on February 9.

Formed out of an idea to bring together a group of musicians and friends who would mix and match their influences, song-writing styles and musicianship in an electric band setting while giving a passing nod to the golden age of 60s and 70s British folk/rock, the group is currently working towards a new album which should be out this year. The Shoreham set will include material old and new. Tickets £23 on 01273 464449.

“We came together a little bit unfortunately just before the pandemic,” Nancy explains. “We formed in about 2018 and we really got going in 2019. The idea was that a lot of us already had connections but I had not at that point met Alex Hunter, our bass player. It was his brainchild in lots of ways. We were talking about folk music and specifically about 20th century British folk reinterpretations and just the things that were happening on the scene. We connected through social media and it just really went quickly from there. We decided we wanted to play some music and we decided who we wanted to play with and we decided we really wanted to work with Martin Simpson. He is just the best. Who wouldn't want to work with him? I've worked with him before but this was in a different setting, doing something different, a chance to make some other noises with him. We brought in a brilliant drummer and writer Tom Wright and we were thinking about how we could work creatively together. We wanted to do something that echoed the 60s and 70s British folk but was not just a historical reenactment. The idea was to recreate that idea of what the next chapter would be but unfortunately the world pretty quickly told us that we were not going to be able to play together live.”

The pandemic hit.

“We did a lot of music remotely, and really it was a case of it being the best it could be. And actually that's what music does. It's a way of keeping connections. Songs still kept coming out of us and we were able to make EPs and put singles out but actually the best thing was that we were able to keep in contact and just not feel too isolated. It was great to have that at a really tough time.

“In fact it was a dreadful time, for others much more than it was for us but we were really lucky. It was a time that did make you think about what you wanted to do and why you wanted to do it, and we actually had a change to our line-up during that time. We did bring in Findlay Napier, and we might not have had him had it not been for that time of rethinking and reflection. But it would still have been better being out there playing and seeing the whites of the eyes of the audiences!”

Nancy admits once they were able to start performing live as the pandemic eased, it was a mix of super ready and super wobbly: “I lost whatever it was that is the musical equipment of sea legs, the muscle memory of actually performing, and some of our first performances were really huge. It was quite a baptism by fire, and the music was a bit of an unknown quantity too but when you can look up and see Martin Simpson on the stage, you know that it is going to be OK!”