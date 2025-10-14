The Matt Skelton Band celebrate drumming giant in Eastbourne

October's gig at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne features drummer Matt Skelton's Quintet with their tribute to another drummer, one of the greats of the US West Coast scene of the 1950s – Shelly Manne.

“An extraordinary and unique artist who has left an immense legacy of collaborations and recordings, he was a master musician who enriched the lexicon of jazz percussion,” says spokeswoman Annette Keen.

“In addition to being a band leader he was also a contemporary jazz record label house musician, studio orchestra drummer for countless films and television – and jazz club owner.

“This project celebrates his quintet and their particular contribution to the Manne canon, inspired by a clutch of golden performances, captured live at the Blackhawk Jazz club in San Francisco in September 1959.”

The Matt Skelton Band play Splash Point Jazz Club, Eastbourne on Wednesday, October 29.

“Tonight’s band have been hand-picked for the way they connect with and are inspired by their corresponding original artists. They do though aim to express their own originality and collective inspiration with the Manne quintet.

“Matt Skelton (drums) is a drummer equally at home in modern and vintage jazz styles enjoying a diverse musical career that has already spanned three decades. Matt is a founder member of the Grammy nominated John Wilson Orchestra.

“He regularly appears with the BBC Big Band and often with the BBC Concert, BBC Philharmonic and BBC Symphony orchestras including the Last Night of the Proms. He has toured internationally with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sir Simon Rattle, and made many appearances at Ronnie Scott's club. He has worked in West End musicals and on film soundtracks, and he teaches at the Guildhall School of Music and the London College of Music.

“Born in Southampton to a jazz-loving father, Leon Greening (keys) studied piano at Leeds College of Music and The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London. His hard-swinging style and incredible solos have earned him his place as one of the top pianists in the UK today.

“Mark Crooks (tenor sax) works in a wide variety of musical settings including jazz, big band, classical, shows and recording sessions on clarinet and saxophone. Mark is a member of the award-winning Back to Basie Orchestra and the celebrated John Wilson Orchestra, with which he has played regularly at the BBC Proms.

“James Davison (trumpet) won the Worshipful Company of Musicians Young Jazz Musician of the year (2018) and is now pursuing a busy and varied freelance career based in London. He was lead trumpet in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (2014-2017) and is currently lead trumpet with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and the Patchwork Jazz Orchestra. He also performs regularly with the BBC Big Band, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Pete Long’s Echoes of Ellington Orchestra and the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra.

“Conor Chaplin (double bass) studied at Trinity College of Music in Greenwich under the tutelage of Simon Purcell, Steve Watts, and others. He was a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and has since had the pleasure of touring extensively throughout the UK, North America, Europe and Asia, performing with a who's who of diverse musical artists.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is parking immediately next to the venue.