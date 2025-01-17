The Maxwell Quartet perform for Chichester Chamber Concerts series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Maxwell Quartet are the first guests for 2025 at the Chichester Chamber Concerts series.

They perform regularly across the UK and abroad, at venues including London’s Wigmore Hall, Purcell Room, Queen’s Hall Edinburgh and Perth Concert Hall. They have toured widely across Europe and Scandinavia and their debut tour of the USA in January 2019 gained critical acclaim from the New York Times and saw the group performing to-sold out venues across the country.

Their programme for Chichester will be: Traditional (arr Maxwell Quartet): Gaelic Psalms of the Western Isles; Edmund Finnis: String Quartet No 1 Aloysius; Byrd (arr Maxwell Quartet): Ave Verum Corpus; and Beethoven: String Quartet No 15 in A minor, Op. 132.

The Chichester Chamber Concerts take place in the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester. Single tickets are £25, free for under-25, available from Chichester Festival Theatre. Completing the series are Thursday, February 27 – Heath Quartet; and Thursday, March 27 – Galliard Ensemble.

A spokesman said: “The Maxwell Quartet combines a refined approach to classical works with a passion for its own folk heritage and a commitment to expanding the string quartet repertoire through wide-ranging projects. Friends since they met playing in youth orchestras in Scotland, their tight bond shows through in compelling musical interpretations and their joyous communication with audiences.

“Strongly connected to its own Scottish roots, the group often performs classical repertoire and new music alongside folk-inspired works. Its first two releases on Linn Records paired string quartets by Haydn with the players’ own compositions based on Scottish folk music, the first reaching number three in the classical specialist charts.

“They recently gave the world premiere of a new commission by Linda Buckley with bagpiper Brìghde Chaimbeul, touring to Celtic Connections and across Europe. They also continue to tour Worksongs, a project exploring the folk songs and cultures of Scotland’s historic industries, including the jute and tweed trades.

“Their 2023 CD Gather brought together traditional Scottish music ranging from 1200 to the present day such as ancient Celtic plainchant, fishermen’s songs, pipe marches and Shetland Reels as well as new compositions. They have also worked with soul duo Lunir and folk duo Chris Stout & Catriona MacKay.”

They formed officially in 2010 as postgraduate students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and a year later were named as residency artists for Enterprise Music Scotland, 2011-13, which gave them several acclaimed concert tours. The quartet has since held residencies at Oxford University, Perth Concert Hall, Music at Paxton and the Lammermuir Festival. They founded their own Loch Shiel Festival in the West Highlands of Scotland and curated a concert series at Guardswell Farm in Perthshire.