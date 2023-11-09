The Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford launch 2023 Christmas card competition

This year, young people across the Seaford community are invited to take part in the Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford’s 2023 Christmas Card Competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from the successful Civic Reception, and continuing the Mayor’s promotion of youth in the town, the Mayor and Young Mayor invite the young people of Seaford, aged between 4 and 14 years, to create a Christmas Card design showing their idea of ‘Our Seaford at Christmas’.

The winning design will be chosen and announced at the Christmas Lights switch on at Seaford Christmas Magic on Saturday 2nd December. The design will be used for the Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford’s official Christmas cards this year which are sent to dignitaries and partner organisations across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designs must be on A4 paper, have the designer’s name, age, and a parent or guardian’s name and contact details clearly written on the back. Designs should be handed into the Seaford Tourist Information Centre by 12noon Monday 27th November.