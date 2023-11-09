The Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford launch 2023 Christmas card competition
Following on from the successful Civic Reception, and continuing the Mayor’s promotion of youth in the town, the Mayor and Young Mayor invite the young people of Seaford, aged between 4 and 14 years, to create a Christmas Card design showing their idea of ‘Our Seaford at Christmas’.
The winning design will be chosen and announced at the Christmas Lights switch on at Seaford Christmas Magic on Saturday 2nd December. The design will be used for the Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford’s official Christmas cards this year which are sent to dignitaries and partner organisations across Sussex.
Designs must be on A4 paper, have the designer’s name, age, and a parent or guardian’s name and contact details clearly written on the back. Designs should be handed into the Seaford Tourist Information Centre by 12noon Monday 27th November.
The Mayor and Young Mayor hope the young people of Seaford take up this festive challenge and have fun designing their entries!