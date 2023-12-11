The Mayor celebrates Lewes community heroes at Lewes Town Hall Christmas lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor invited members of the community, including last year’s Civic Award winners, for a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Town Hall before the Late Night Shopping events started.

He asked Carmen Slijpen, the director of Depot Cinema to do the honour of officially switching on the Lewes Town Hall Christmas lights, as a small thank you for her and the rest of Depot staff’s contribution to the local community.

The switch-on also marked the opening of the nomination period for next year’s Civic Awards. The Civic Awards are Lewes Town Council’s annual way work tirelessly for the benefit of others, and can often go unnoticed.

The Mayor wanted to create the link between those who light up the community with their service and the bright Christmas lights at the switch-on.

He said: “Carmen is truly brilliant. She has made Depot a real jewel of the community. She does so much work behind the scenes, supporting our local foodbanks and championing sustainability in Lewes without asking for a word of thanks.

“It’s wonderful to give her this honour, and I’m looking forward to seeing nominations for similarly amazing people for next year’s Civic Awards.”

Nominations for the Civic Awards can be made for individuals or groups who have provided long-term service to Lewes residents, or to individuals or groups who have created a recent but highly innovative and demonstrably impactful service.

The Mayor also hosted 2023 Civic Award Winners Kath and Colin Reynolds at the switch-on

The Mayor continued by saying: “It’s great that we have been able to provide the Christmas Lights this year and I hope that going forward we will have an annual Christmas Lights switch-on event as part of Late Night Shopping.