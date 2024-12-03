The Mediaeval Baebes offer Horsham torch-lit Christmas procession

Lighting of the Chalice offers the chance to become immersed in pomp and pageantry as The Mediaeval Baebes’ torch-lit procession wends its way with song and dance to St Mary’s Church, Horsham on Saturday, December 14.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Concert-goers are invited to join in and enhance the procession however they may enjoy! Bring a drum, a lantern, or dress up and frolic as the illuminated procession sets the tone for a delightful evening of musical magic to come.

“Celebrating the festive season, The Ceremony will bring a remarkable evening of joyous music, dance and theatre. With harmonious vocals accompanied by a truly unique collection of exotic and period instruments; carols, traditional folksongs and innovative settings of ancient romantic poetry will be revealed in beguiling choral music.

“Traditionally this is a time for reflection and celebration, and the origins and folklore behind the Chalice, songs and lyrics will be cheekily uncovered in captivating storytelling. Further exalting the spirit of Christmas, the Mediaeval Baebes are delighted to announce that their new compositions will be presented during the concert too.”

Tickets are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £28.50 each and £13 for a child.

“The Mediaeval Baebes are one of the most successful female-led, early-music and folk ensembles in Europe. Over the years, the Mediaeval Baebes have released eleven studio albums and won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation The Virgin Queen. They have also received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award as the featured artist alongside composer Martin Phipps for the TV theme tune of ITV’s hit show Victoria.

“In 2023 The Mediaeval Baebes collaboration with Orbital’s Ringa Ringa enjoyed number six status in the album charts. And their unique siren call was invited to collaborate with TikTok lockdown sensation The Wellermen as part of their Explorations remix album.

Come join the Mediaeval Baebes and be immersed in glorious merriment.”