The mighty power of the sea captured at Newhaven

Strong winds yesterday (Wednesday, November 7) meant rough seas ... and a pounding for the Sussex coast.

Photographer Peter Cripps captured this dramatic moment as a wave crashed over the harbour arm at Newhaven, and a sequence of shots that led to a soaking for a daring individual.

All set ...

Elsewhere yesterday, four fishermen were safely rescued after their fishing vessel capsized in gale force conditions off the coast of Eastbourne.

Two were found clinging to the hull of the Belgian registered trawler, Morgenster, while the other two were in the water in treacherous sea conditions.

It capsized 15 miles off the coast at the edge of the shipping lane and Eastbourne’s lifeboat was launched.

A spokesperson at Eastbourne RNLI said the helicopter airlifted the four seamen to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and lifeboat volunteers were requested to stand by the upturned hull to mark its position and warn other shipping in the area of the danger until such time as HM Coastguard could organise a tug to take the wreck to a safe place and set up an exclusion zone.

... to get ...