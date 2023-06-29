The Montefiore Hospital colleagues raise £860 during a week of annual charity fundraising

Colleagues at The Montefiore Hospital have raised over £860 after a successful bake sale and raffle with prizes donated from local businesses including Harrison’s of Hove and Happy Planet. Colleagues at the hospital also covered 2,100 kilometres during Spire Healthcare’s 2023 charity focus week – all in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

MacMillian Cancer Support is a charity that provides specialist healthcare, information and financial support for cancer patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambition was for colleagues at The Montefiore to collectively cover a distance of 1,000km, in support of the overall company goal for Spire colleagues to cover 40,000km – which is the equivalent of circling the globe once.

Colleagues at The Montefiore put on a bake sale for patients in the waiting room in aid of Macmillan

During the multi-day event, colleagues across the business, including at Spire Healthcare’s 39 hospitals in England, Wales and Scotland, undertook a wide variety of activities including walking, cycling and running to raise money. At The Montefiore, colleagues went on organised lunchtime walks, with one ending up in the sea for a swim and an obligatory ice cream.

Spire’s charity focus week included a two-day 110 km walk from Spire’s Regents Gate office in Reading to Spire’s Dorset Rise office in Central London, and a track cycle and a guided road cycle from Welwyn Garden City across 50km, 100km and 200km distances visiting Spire Bushey and Spire Harpenden Hospitals.

Charitable donations are being accepted and can be made to MacMillian Cancer Support by donating online through our JustGiving page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World record endurance cyclist Jenny Graham, joined Spire colleagues and consultants in the 200km road and track cycle event, and was inspired by the enthusiasm of the Spire team: “I was thrilled to be invited to take part in Spire Healthcare’s 2023 charity fundraising event. This is the second time I’ve joined one of Spire’s charity events, so helping the teams reach this years’ goal of covering 40,000km was great fun and all for some fantastic causes.”