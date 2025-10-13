The Mystery Players promise murder in Chichester and Bognor

The Mystery Players are set to strike again… and again.

Having just performed three more murder mysteries, they have two more coming up, as founder Pammi Haylett explains.

“On Friday, October 24 we will be at the Waverley Pub, Marine Drive, Bognor Regis where we will be performing The Curse of the Downland Diamond. Tickets are on sale direct from The Waverley – 01243 955557.

“We have also been invited to perform for the Mayor’s chosen charity – The Young People’s Shop – on Saturday, November 1 in the Assembly Room.”

Pammi sets the scene: “By Jupiter! A body is found by the Minerva stone. What's the link to the Turquoise Thread Awards?

“A gala evening at the Assembly Room but tragedy strikes just before an important announcement by the Baffin Brothers! Who was murdered and why?”

To book Murder at the Assembly Room and for more information, go to www.yps-south.org.uk or email [email protected] and for anyone who doesn’t have access to the internet, you can ring 01243 839093 where they will be happy to help. Welcome drinks from 6.30pm.

£40 a head, including a three-course set meal. Booking essential.

“Our aim is to perform a murder mystery at an appropriate venue, where funds are raised for charity. The organisers of the event make the arrangements. Usually this involves a meal and we just come along and perform free of charge in between courses. We read from our scripts as we do so many it would be impossible to learn everything especially as we do a lot of last-minute scripts and they are all written round the venue or facts given to us by the organisers.”

“We do ask for some food to be provided for the actors as very often they could be at the venue for five hours rehearsing and then performing in the evening or afternoon. During the evening sheets with questions are handed to the audience and there is a question and answer session just before the murderer is disclosed. All proceeds go to the charity of the organisers’ choice. “