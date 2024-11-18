The Neal Richardson Quartet take the stage in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For their gig on November 26, Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne at The Fishermen's Club present the Neal Richardson Quartet.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The gig is called Imaginary Friends, and Neal's band will explore some of the great musicians whose work has influenced him over the years, such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole.

“A professional musician for over 25 years, Neal cut his teeth performing in jazz clubs, hotels, and on cruise ships in over 50 countries, from Rio to Raffles, Norway to New Orleans, Vietnam to Venezuela. He has entertained Royalty, Hollywood celebrities and VIPs at world-renowned venues, including a private party for George Clooney on his yacht at the Cannes Film Festival. Neal has played in the London Jazz Festival many times, including launching his debut album Better Than The Blues and selling out Ronnie Scott’s. As a producer he has made 20 albums for various jazz artists, including two at London’s Abbey Road Studios and ran his own award-winning Label, Splash Point Records for 20 years, winning 3 BBC Jazz Awards. Neal heads up Splash Point Music Ltd and runs a monthly jazz club at Seaford. His swinging piano style and huge personality have made him a firm favourite at jazz clubs and festivals across the UK and in Europe, also landing him piano bar residencies at hotels in London and the south-east.

“Joining Neal on stage at Eastbourne are some of his musical friends. With more than 35 years experience in playing and as an educator, Rob Palmer (guitar) is sought after in bands across the south, playing in a variety of musical styles. He was last seen at Splash Point in Eastbourne with South African-inspired band Thokozile and is a regular performer at the Swanage Jazz Festival. Rob is co-owner of the jazz club SoundCellar in Poole, Dorset.

“Al Swainger (bass) has over three decades of experience on stages like the Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury and Ronnie Scott's and brings a rich blend of versatility and depth to every performance. His passion for music has taken him from jazz clubs to international festivals, collaborating with diverse ensembles and artists along the way. As an educator he has taught for Exeter College, the Academy of Music & Sound and the South West Music School for many years.

“Buster Birch (drums) is an award-winning drummer from London who has worked with many of the UK’s finest jazz musicians. He has an honours degree in music from the University of London and also studied at the Drummers Collective in New York City. He has performed at virtually every major concert hall and jazz club in London as well as major international festivals, toured in over 30 countries and recorded nearly 40 CDs. Since 2018 he has published 25 books worldwide on jazz improvisation and musicianship skills for all instruments. He also created his own show Buster plays Buster featuring his jazz quartet playing live to screenings of classic Buster Keaton movies for which he arranged and scored over four hours of music to sync. In 2023 Buster plays Buster won the Audience Award at The Chichester International Film Festival. Together these four real musicians make up a highly entertaining and swinging quartet.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, available only on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.