The Nest - Chichester's newest theatre is a thrilling "blank sheet" to write on

The excitement is the blank sheet of paper that it represents, says producer Dan Hill who is putting together the programme for Chichester's newest theatre, The Nest.

Part of Chichester Festival Theatre, The Nest offers a 120-seat venue and huge potential to encourage new work, develop new performers, engage with the community and to take risks.

As Dan says, it's about creating a family – and given that he is very much part of the Chichester Festival Theatre family, he is in a great position to do so.

“I grew up in Chichester and I was with the Youth Theatre. I started my career here. I started as a professional stage manager back in 2004-2005 and then I went off and started working on my own projects as a theatre maker. But for a number of years I've worked for Chichester Festival Theatre in a freelance capacity, whether working with the LEAP department (learning and education) or doing some video work for the theatre especially during Covid. But when this opportunity came up it was the perfect combination of all the different things I I love working on. I've done a lot of work with emerging artists and I've also taken my own shows to the Edinburgh Fringe. I've worked in venues in an operational capacity and it's lovely to be able to combine all these different skills.

“What is amazing about The Nest is that it is a blank canvas. We are approaching it as an open book. What we know is that year one is not going to look like year two or year three will look further down the line. We are wanting to be nimble and we are wanting to respond to what the audiences want and to what the performers need the venue to be. In some respects it's quite scary but it is also very exciting, and we're hoping that we will be able to take our audience on the journey with us. I think the first tranche of shows gives you an idea of the kind of thing that we are wanting to do, and it is incredibly exciting.

“And it is great to be working with the smaller-scale productions because it can be very hard for venues to make a meaningful return on them. If you have got a 100-seat auditorium then you're not going to make much of a return. Audiences are not necessarily taking risks and that's fair enough. There is a lot on offer but Chichester can offer this space and can support it. It's about being realistic. We know that we need to absorb some of the risk by paying proper fees and in the way that we are programming things we are being really transparent with the artists. It's a space we feel we just really don't want to see empty. We want it to be available for people to come in for artist development. And we're lucky as an organisation that we can support that. We can hand over The Nest in that way and it doesn't affect the day-to-day running of organisation on site.

“During our testing phase we had a few artists in there and they loved the space. It is a fringe venue but it has got CFT polish. It is kitted out really nicely. We have not gone massively public with it yet. We want to walk with before we run but already we have got so much interest from artists. It is about seeing how best we can accommodate them. We want to prioritise our local artists initially and we want to give them a chance to do something risk free.”

At the moment opening is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and as Dan says, it is far too early to guess how that's going to develop: “But I know that we are keen to allow community groups and other artists to make use of the space. We don't want to just fill the venue with our own programming. We want other people to be able to come in and hire the space for their own work.”

But the great thing is that the venue will be responsive: “It can take years to put on anything on other stages but with The Nest we can be reactive within months if we see what audiences are liking and if we get a sense for what people are wanting to do. We're not going to have season announcements. It is going to be much more of a rolling programme of shows that are happening there.”