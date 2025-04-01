The Nigel Price Organ Trio plays Hastings date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the “hardest-working” jazz musicians in the business will be featured in Jazz Hastings’ April session.

The Nigel Price Organ Trio will be appearing at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on Tuesday, April 8.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Over a career spanning more than 25 years, award-winning guitarist Nigel Price has played on more than 50 albums, including five as leader, and has appeared at London’s Ronnie Scott’s Club more than 500 times.

“Starting his professional career in his early 20s, Nigel toured Europe with various reggae and funk bands before settling on a solo guitar career and turning his attention to jazz. Citing early influences as Wes Montgomery, Joe Pass, John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Nigel honed his craft by attending gigs and sitting in with the players of the time.

“He spent ten years with acid jazz outfit The Filthy Six, was a member of James Taylor’s band for three years (with whom he recorded five albums) and performed with the legendary David Axelrod. He has worked tirelessly to organise his own tours (including one 56-date tour) and has picked up a Parliamentary Jazz Award (Best Jazz Ensemble, 2010), a nomination for a British Jazz Award (Best Guitarist, 2014) and a British Jazz Award (Best Guitarist, 2016) along the way.

“Musically, his blend of flowing bebop lines, deep blues sensibility and his mastery of chording continue to delight audiences and fellow musicians alike. His career highlights include a support show for Gladys Knight at The Royal Albert Hall and an appearance on Van Morrison’s recent album Keep Me Singing.

“For this session, he will be joined on Hammond Organ by Jim Watson, a much-in-demand musician who has played with the likes of Sting, Gary Barlow, Cat Stevens and Paloma Faith. On drums will be Joel Barford, who has been causing a stir across the UK and further afield with his incredible ability.”

Doors will open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets as ever will be £15 on the door.