The Old Market launches fund-raising bid to ensure its long-term future

The Old Market (TOM), a cornerstone of Brighton & Hove's cultural scene, is launching a fundraising campaign in celebration of the building turning 200 years old. The campaign aims to raise £100,000 by December 2025 to fund essential upgrades and ensure the venue's long-term financial stability.

Established in 1825, The Old Market has evolved into a vibrant, independent hub for the arts, hosting more than 200 diverse events annually, including live music, comedy, theatre, film, dance and more. In 2011, the creators of the global percussive phenomenon STOMP revitalised the venue. In April 2024, the management of TOM was passed to a newly-created registered charity, The Old Market Charitable Trust, retaining its independence and remaining a public community and cultural asset.

Nic Connaughton, executive director of The Old Market, emphasises the importance of community support during this milestone year: “Independent grassroots venues like ours are facing unprecedented challenges. As we celebrate our twin milestone – two hundred years of the building and one year as a registered charity, we are asking our community to consider giving us a birthday present we won't forget. Your support is crucial in securing TOM's future for generations to come.”

Contributions of any size are welcomed and deeply appreciated. To donate or learn more about the campaign, please visit The Old Market's official website.

The Old Market Charitable Trust is a registered charity. Charity no: 1181447.

“Under the directorship of Loretta Sacco and starting with just two staff in 2011, we now employ a passionate and engaged team of full, part-time and casual staff to deliver our busy schedule. The festival-like programme at TOM is the cornerstone of our identity. We host over 200 different events every year from our multi-format (300-seat, 500-standing capacity) space. Over 65,000 people come through our doors each year to experience live music, film, boundary-breaking theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, literature, workshops and performances using new technologies, as part of our #TOMtech programme. In 2024, TOM became a charity, marking a new chapter in the venue’s history.”