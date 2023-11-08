The Oving Cow Shed milk vending venture opens near Chichester
The Oving Cow Shed was officially opened by Amelia Thomasin-Foster, a pupil at Aldingbourne Primary School who entered a competition to name the vending machine. Amelia was invited to unveil the name plaque displaying her winning entry of ‘Milly Moo’. As part of her prize Amelia and her class will also visit the Farm in the autumn term to see the dairy herd, new calves and the milking process.
John Pitts, Owner of Woodhorn Farm, said: “This has been an exciting project for us, and we’re delighted to be able to offer our delicious organic milk direct to local residents and those in the surrounding area. All of our milk is pasteurised within a few hours before being transferred to The Oving Cow Shed where customers can either purchase a bottle or bring their own container to fill, take home and enjoy. We do not homogenise our milk which gives it a more naturally sweeter and richer flavour with an old-fashioned layer of cream at the top as nature intended.”
Amelia’s competition entry, which the team loved, stated: “I’d like to name the machine Milly Moo - which is my nickname as it is short for Amelia and I also love drinking milk. I would like to be a farm vet when I am older, and I love cows too!”
As well as offering local, fresh milk, coffee and produce Woodhorn Farm is keen to promote sustainability and help customers reduce packaging at every opportunity. Glass bottles are available in two different sizes from the chilled vending machine which can be filled, washed and reused many times to help protect the environment. There is also a facility within the Shed to dispose of coffee cups and lids which are then collected and transported to the Group’s green waste recycling site at Tangmere, where they are processed and turned into compost under the company’s Earth Cycle brand.
Woodhorn Farm milk is available in both 500ml and 1 litre bottles and there are six different milkshake flavours to choose from including chocolate, strawberry, banana, vanilla, salted caramel and mint chocolate. Seasonal flavours will also be available throughout the year.
The Oving Cow Shed is located in Oving village outside the Jubillee Hall. Opening times and directions available here.