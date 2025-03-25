Vanessa Leon, boss of The Pet Store in Ringmer is now part of a long chain of supporters and helpers dedicated to improving the lives of animals caught up in the Ukraine war.

Vanessa says: "People there take enormous risks with their own lives and lives of others. We are not suggesting the lives of animals are more important than humans but how we treat creatures is an indication of our own humanity, We are dedicated to doing what we can. As a result we have regular news bulletins from close to the front line."

Vanessa has been supporting Rebecca Remnant-Oliver at Horsham-based K9 Rescue Ukraine since just after the beginning of the war. She said: "Donating from the Pet Store and with the generosity of wonderful customers, we have donated many loads of animal feed, bedding, medications and money. Part-open and part-used feed is always accepted and re bagged."

Together with her co-owner, son Gregg, Vanessa has recently started selling horse feed and accessories and yes, they also send horse feed to Ukraine. She says it would be wonderful if anyone could donate that too.

She shares news from one of their helpers, Alexey, 32 who runs Homeless World near Kyiv. Alexey gives a home, food and vital care to 700 animals impacted by the war. He started as a volunteer in the local zoo, then moved on to study zoo protection movement.

Alexey spent nearly six years studying to become a vet and is also head of the veterinary search battalion at the Ukrainian Centre for Rescue, Evacuation and Protection of Animals. He started Homeless World in 2019 but little did he know how many animals he would be caring for as the war progressed. He has had to build many new areas, kennels and enclosed safe exercise spaces since the invasion began.

Rebecca says that sadly, Alexey is not in the best of health, with respiratory issues and due to an injury sustained through shrapnel, he has lost 40 percent of the muscle in one of his legs. She goes on: "None of this stops him from caring for the animals. Along with this Alexey has been supporting his mother, who is receiving treatment for cancer, and living in a war zone.

"Alexey never turns an animal away. Last month there was a black dog hit by a car and just left on the street in Borsypil. Olga, another kind person, would not leave the dog but vets had said there was nothing they could do for him. I called Alexey and he agreed to drive and collect the dog (now named Archie.)

"Archie is now in the disability unit at Homeless World. This has underfloor heating, (which comes from a new wood-fired boiler that Rebecca and friends helped raise vital funds for.) Archie is regularly checked and kept clean, has regular baths and is having the best outcome after what could have been an horrific ending. Both Vanessa and myself sponsor Archie, each month. He needs lots of diapers and cleaning."

Thirty-five percent of the animals need specialist veterinary food, which if bought in Ukraine, costs £353 a week. In total there are more than 700 animals at Homeless World. Most are dogs and cats but there are also pigs and chickens.

Earlier this year, Vanessa and Rebecca discovered that Alexey had lost his run-around vehicle which was hit by a missile. He now relies on the large van, which is great for collecting pallets of aid but expensive to run.

Along with caring for the animals, Alexey and his very small team have carried on extending Homeless World, for the animals. But they have now added new pods for injured soldiers to come and recover, along with their families, in return for helping with the animals' care.

Vanessa explained: "The next project is to build a new large high-fenced enclosure for the dogs, some of which have aggression issues. Alexey needs to work with them outside and needs a very secure area. We are currently doing all we can to help by way of donations.

Everything, however small. goes an exceptionally long way to support animals and families coping with this terrifying situation."

