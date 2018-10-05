The public will get to have their say on the £18m health hub plans for Seaford

The next stage of Seaford’s £18 million health hub scheme has been revealed by Lewes District Council.

The project team are now working up plans so that a formal planning application can be made.

The council have appointed architects Holmes Miller, who have a dedicated team who work on sports facility projects.

Before the application is submitted to the planning authority, there will be a public exhibition providing an opportunity for Seaford residents to be consulted on is being planned.

This will be an opportunity to offer feedback and voice any concerns about the project.

The exhibition is likely to take place in January or February 2019.

The proposal to develop a health hub adjacent to Downs Leisure Centre on Sutton Road was approved by Lewes District Councillors last month (September 17).

The scheme will bring medical, lifestyle and community facilities under one roof and include a convenience store, eight apartments, a grass mini pitch and a larger car park.

Councillor Andy Smith, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The health hub will give Seaford residents a ground-breaking new healthcare space and a more holistic approach to healthcare.

“The town’s population is growing, and our GPs are stretched to the limit, so this is absolutely vital for Seaford.

“The new health hub will give more space and better facilities, which means local people can be offered more services and appointments.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, who represents Seaford, said: “I welcome the funding to build a new medical centre and the facilities of a minor injuries unit in the town.

“As the largest town in my constituency, Seaford is in need of more extensive medical facilities and this is something I have campaigned for since before becoming a MP.

“From speaking to local GPs they are at capacity and need extra space and facilities in order to manage their heavy caseload of patients. As the council have now approved the scheme I welcome the opportunity for local people to have their say on this proposal.

“I know many are keen to see the extra medical facilities coming to the town.”

More information at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk